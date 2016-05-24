A New Zealand tattoo artist plans to use his talents to bring joy to sick children at Auckland's Starship Hospital.

Kiwi tattoo artist heading to Starship to 'tat all the kids up'

Benjamin Lloyd decided to launch a plan to paint fake airbrushed tattoos on children at the hospital after he saw the smiles his designs produced for several other children.

In a post on Facebook, the Tauranga artist shared photos of his work on a five-year-old boy and then asked people to like it if they would like to see him go to Starship.

"Nothing brings me more joy than boosting a kids confidence with a custom tattoo 50 likes and ill go to starship hospital and tat all the kids up. It's airbrushed on.(not permanent) peace," he wrote.

His photos of five-year-old Tauranga boy Jin, who is the son of Tauranga lawyer Simon Whitehead, quickly become an internet phenomenon and he well surpassed his goal of 50 likes.

His post on May 22 has now received more than 356,000 likes, 8700 comments and 186,760 shares.

While some said it was a "stupid" idea and he shouldn't be encouraging children to think tattoos are cool. most commenters praised his work as "amazing" and "awesome".

They said he was a "legend" for wanting to bring smiles to the children at Starship Hospital.

The tattoo artist told Fairfax he had been overwhelmed by the response to his post, which has reached more than 15 million people and sent his account into meltdown.

"I checked it this morning and was just like 'Wow'. I started crying I couldn't believe it," he said.

Mr Lloyd says he's hoping to visit Starship Hospital later this week.

When he revealed his plan to go to Starship, a mother wrote on his Facebook page: "My sons at starship we are just in between cycles he has cancer we will be back on the 14th of June I hope u will be up around then will be awesome for him to get this done."

He told Fairfax the children become extremely happy and gain so much confidence from getting the tattoos done.

Mr Lloyd says it takes under 10 minutes to complete a sleeve design and says the children are "so fascinated while they're getting it" done.

To create the tattoos on children he uses stencils and sprays his designs using non-toxic Indian ink which can be washed off.

Some people shared messages on his Facebook page saying the wished he was in their backyard.

Nickie White wrote: "Wish you were in America! We have a children's hospital with so many kiddos that cannot leave their hospital floor. It would bring impeccable joy to their tiny faces if someone with that kind of talent could offer them a special day ): please keep doing what you do, I love the way you think!"

He has been painting the children of friends and family for years and says he used to draw fake tattoos on himself as a child as he had a complex about a bad burn he received when he was two-years-old.