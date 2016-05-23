Former commando talks about raid that killed children

A soldier who has found himself entangled in the centre of one of our nation’s most controversial military cases has spoken publicly about the night raid that resulted in the death of five Afghan children.

The former lance corporal, only identifying himself as Dave, is one of the two reservists from the Army’s elite 1st Commando Regiment.

Dave, was later charged with manslaughter over the children’s death in the horrific 2009 raid of a family compound.

"When you realise you've killed children, devastating doesn't even begin to describe it, and I feel like I can't fix it and I can't atone for it. I can't do anything to undo the damage that was done,” Dave told Australian story in an revealing interview.

"From the moment I realised there were dead children, I was horrified, numb, just struggling to grasp”.

The case against the men was eventually dismissed prior to a court martial.

However Dave and other members of the accused regiment remain concerned that the ADF has still not formally exonerated him and the other solider who was also charged at the time.

The high-profile manslaughter case sent shockwaves through the Australian Defence Force at the time.

Public outcry at the time was high with various accusations being made of “armchair” ignorance of actual combat conditions.

However last week the debate was once again ignited with the release of a ministerial memorandum obtained by the popular ABC series Australian Story under the Freedom of Information legislation.

According to Australian Story it still remains unclear whether the raid was properly authorised or if intelligence the soldiers were acting on was incorrect, sending the men to the wrong compound.

Dave – who has chosen not to reveal his surname – and other soldiers directly involved in the action gave a detailed timeline in the lead up to the raid and what happened in its aftermath.

"The intelligence we received was of varying quality. Sometimes it was very, very good, and other times it felt like they were throwing a dart at a map," he told the show.

Another commando, identified only as Corporal W, said: "Quite often we'd go into a compound and it would be what we'd call a dry hole. There'd be nothing there, we'd go in, do our search and then leave. Other times we would go in, capture a Taliban leader, for example, so it varied."

On the fateful night of February 12, 2009, a force of over 20 people headed towards the village of Sorkh Morghab in Uruzgan Province with the belief that they were targeting a Taliban leader according to the ABC.

Per directions they received they entered a family compound but soon realised the occupants had no Taliban links and the information they had been provided was false according to the ABC.

The soldiers then received orders from a lieutenant colonel in Kandahar to travel to another nearby compound.

The men then cleared the second compound and found a family including an armed man and relocated them all to a courtyard.

One of the commandos, who identified himself as Corporal W, told the show that when he looked through the window into another room, he saw a man pointing an AK-47 rifle at a door that soldiers were about to enter.

“It's a miracle I wasn't killed. Bullets whizzed past my ears and shoulders and glass and wall fragments struck me in the face,” he told Australian Story.

"I shot him," Corporal W said.

"I believe that if I didn't engage him at that time [the soldiers] would have made entry into that door and he would have shot and killed at least one, maybe two of them."

According to the Australian soldiers, members of the Afghan National Army, interpreters and some of their own unit were pleading with the armed man to cease fire throughout the incident.

Instead he continued to fire and Sergeant J directed Dave to throw a grenade into the room towards the gunmen.

After the detonation Dave said that gunfire continued “at a rapid and sustained rate, hence us believing that there was more than one insurgent in that room”.

"It was coming out through the windows and it was coming out through the walls, around eight or 10 centimetres from my head and chest," he said.

Sergeant J then according to the ABC directed Dave to throw a second grenade.

Once he did the firing from the automatic AK-47 rifle stopped.

It was not until they entered the room that Dave and the other soldiers told the ABC they realised that there were women and children in the room.

According to their interview three children were dead and several badly injured.

Two babies who were evacuated for medical treatment however they did not survive, taking the death toll to five children.

The man who had been shooting at them, Amrullah Kahn, also died.

Speaking out since the tragedy the family said he was a peasant farmer and he had no affiliation with the Taliban.

