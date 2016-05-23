Stunned motorists watch as giant sinkhole swallows four cars

A group of Chinese motorists have been left stunned as they watched their cars be swallowed by a huge sinkhole in the middle of a busy road.

The vehicles were parked at the time of the incident in the congested Chinese city of Ruijin.

The natural disaster has left local residents and authorities stunned.

CCTV shows the moment the concrete beneath the four cars collapses, making way for a massive sinkhole below.

Several of the cars can be seen in the vision disappearing into a bottomless crevasse.

The opening was reportedly three metres deep, 30 metres in width and also swallowed up a nearby tree.

One car can be seen in the vision landing on its bonnet and another vehicle was left vertical after the crash landing.

Eventually firefighters were forced to use a crane to retrieve the cars.

It’s believed that no one was hurt during the freak occurrence.

One witness described how he watched his car fall in the hole as he ate lunch nearby.

In the past rapid development and the increased urbanisation has been blamed for the recent spate of sinkholes in the area.

Others also suggest that this most recent sinkhole is yet another example of sub-standard and shoddy workmanship underpinning some of the infrastructure in the economic powerhouse.

The reason for the sinkhole is currently being investigated by local authorities.

