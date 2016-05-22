Julian Leyzaola: 'The bravest man in Mexico'

Julian Leyzaola might just be one of the bravest politicians in the world.

He is the former hardline police chief for one of the most crime-riddled cities on the planet and now he wants to be its mayor.

Murder, corruption and drugs are a daily threat in Mexican city Tijuana, which borders the US but is a world apart.

Drug cartel bosses in Mexico want Leyzaola dead and have already tried eight times.

The eighth attempt on Leyzaola's life last year left him confined to a wheelchair and a paraplegic.

Still with a target on his back Leyzaola is determined to try and clean up the area he has policed for many years.

He is running to become Mayor of Tijuana and he says he is determined to clean up the city.

As a former Mexican military officer and police chief and has been credited with cleaning up Tijuana from the drug violence.

Due to his crackdown on organised crime and police corruption he has been the subject of multiple assassination plots by the cartels.

Video of last year's assassination attempt shows the gunman walking up the window of his car and opening fire.

Leyzaola told Mike Amor: “The first time he tried to shoot the gun was stuck and then I tried to take the gun.

"He jumped behind and tried again to shoot me, he shot me three times. I thought I was going to die."

Leyzaola's toddler son was in the back as he fought for his life, one of the bullets severed his spine.

Two men were arrested but a rival police chief fired by Leyzaola was accused but never charged with ordering the hit.

Leyzaola always has a gun on the campaign trail tucked into his wheelchair, even as he speaks to children.

He is surrounded by five heavily armed body guards at all times and travels in a bullet proof car.

A local journalist told 7 News: "He is a target right now, there is some people who are worried that if he gets elected then things will change and the strong arm will be back.

"I think the guy is honest, I question his ways and means."

In the late 2000s there was a bloody drug cartel war in Tijuana and Leyzaola’s strong-arm approach helped restore calm.

Murders are a daily occurrence in the border town and people are regularly seen decapitated and chopped to pieces, the journalist told 7 News.

Leyzaola told 7 News he had knocked back bribes from former cartel boss El Chapo Guzmán of $18,000 a week.

He has critics against his hardline methods in the past but claims he is against torture.