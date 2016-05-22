News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Gunman kills two people at concert in Austria, wounds 11 others

AP /

Police say a gunman has fired shots into a small crowd attending an open air concert in Austria's westernmost province, killing two people and wounding 11 others before shooting himself to death.

Gunman kills two people at concert in Austria, wounds 11 others

Gunman kills two people at concert in Austria, wounds 11 others

Police say the overnight shooting was preceded by a loud argument between the gunman and a woman in a nearby parking lot.

They said Sunday that the man then fetched a gun out of his car, left the parking lot, went to the concert venue and started shooting, apparently at random.

The shooting was near the town of Nenzing, about 40 kilometers (24 miles) east of the border to Liechtenstein.

State broadcaster ORF says the shooting occurred on property used by a motorcycle club.

No other details are available, as police continue their investigation at the scene.

Back To Top