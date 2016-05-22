Fifth person diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease in Sydney

News

The man, in his 80s, is the fifth person to be diagnosed with the lung infection.

Dr Jeremy McAnulty the Acting Chief Health Officer for NSW Health confirmed the case and said the man first felt unwell on May 12.

During his exposure period the man said he travelled to multiple places but authorities claim he did not visit the Burwood shopping centre or the Sydney CBD.

So far, one of the five people who have contracted the disease have died.

The fourth case of legionnaires' disease was notified last week and this patient reportedly had been shopping in the Burwood area.

Cases of Legionnaires' disease are regularly reported unrelated to outbreaks and the places visited by the most recent case are being carefully reviewed.

NSW Health, Sydney Local Health District's Public Health Unit, Burwood and Canada Bay Councils and Health Protection NSW have continued to work closely over the weekend to investigate the outbreak.

Authorities have conducted interviews with patients and have reportedly inspected potential sources to ensure any ongoing risk is minimised.

Labor says the NSW government should inspect coolers

Labor health spokesman Walt Secord says NSW Health should carry out inspections rather than local governments.

He has also called for a central registry of cooling towers to be set up to help authorities quickly identify the source of an outbreak.

"Air condition cooling towers can be a breeding ground for legionella and this is too important to be left to local government," he said on Sunday.

The first death was the result of an outbreak in Sydney's CBD in February, while the second man died in Concord hospital amid a cluster in the inner-western suburb of Burwood.

The measures are part of an opposition five-point plan, which includes increasing the number of inspections and strengthening system check-up rules.

It also calls on the government to issue timely and prompt warnings about outbreaks, after Health Minister Jillian Skinner said she knew about the second fatal outbreak "a few days" before the public was told.

"The community has a right to know and they have a right to know the locations especially, if they feel that they are showing symptoms," Mr Secord said.

NSW Health Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty says a Legionella panel of experts is reviewing the recent outbreaks and considering whether strengthened measures were needed.

Public health units have worked with local governments to investigate cooling towers in affected areas, he said.

