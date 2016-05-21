News

Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

Skateboarder's incredibly close brush with death

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A skateboarder kick-flips off a curb and falls into the path of an oncoming car in front of fellow riders in the US who managed to capture the close call on camera.

Skateboarder Cody Davis was performing tricks in front of a group of boarders in Minnesota when one of them, identified as Jake Braun, recorded his brush with death.

"Thanks for showing us spots in St. Cloud and filming this today [Jake Braun] it was a close call," Davis wrote on Instagram along with the video.

Cody Davis can be seen grinding down the rail. Photo: Instagram

In the footage, Davis grinds down a rail, kick-flips off the curb, does an '"ollie" and casually rolls onto the street.

The skateboarder’s cat-like reflexes kick in when he sees a car coming right at him.

Davis jumps off the board and pull backwards.

He comes just inches from being hit the car, despite a group of people sitting there watching who were capable of watching out for traffic.

Cody Davis realises the oncoming car and pulls back instantly. Photo: Instagram

Davis throws his hands up in the air and his face looks at the camera in sheer shock. Photo: Instagram


The car crunches over the skateboard, which also managed to somehow escape unscathed from the incident, and the vehicle pulls to the side of the road.

Davis throws his hands up in the air and his face looks at the camera in sheer shock.

