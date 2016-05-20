A terrified resident has filmed a neighbour who allegedly threatened him with a knife while making racist remarks in a Melbourne street dubbed the 'street from hell'.

Knives out in Melbourne’s 'street from hell'

The footage shows a woman holding a large kitchen knife, while yelling at her neighbours.

Another woman can be heard telling her to “put the knife down” and “go home,” while the armed woman hurls abuse.

“I'll f**** cut your throat mate,” she says.

“You, you f***ing Indian dog, come on!!!”

Residents say this is just an average night in Beevers Street, Footscray, where tensions in the street full of commission houses are spiraling out of control.



The blow-up is believed to have started after one family reported a neighbour’s cat to the council, worried it was malnourished.

The complaint triggered the emotion-charged chain of events, which culminated in a racist tirade and one neighbour threatening another with a knife.

Baljinda Singh, who filmed the incident, said his family was physically targetted on Wednesday, when someone threw a clay pot through the front glass window of his home.



“I never had this kind of experience in my whole life,” he told 7 News.

Another Beevers Street resident said: “I actually throughout I was going to get stabbed.”



“The fights are horrific. You can hear a lot of screaming,” she said.

Another resident called it: “the most dramatical street” she ever lived in.



“It does get pretty full on here, thank God I'm moving in three weeks!” another resident commented.



The alleged knife-wielding woman in the video, argued the family was egging her on.“They bait us. They bait the whole street. And they want us to go over there, they want us to get in trouble.”Beevers Street residents told 7 News something major needed to change.

They said when police were called they sometimes make arrests and lay charges, but when they leave the feuds start all over again.



“The Department of Human Services need to break up commission areas. There should be no such thing as a commission area,” one resident said.