A 63-year-old Australian man in Bali who suffered severe brain injuries following a brutal bashing has died in hospital a week after surgery.

Darwin man brutally bashed in Bali dies in hospital

The victim, John Bourke died at 11pm Thursday night local time after suffering severe head trauma during a home invasion.

The bashing occurred while Bourke was inside his Bali villa.

A bloodied and unconscious Bourke was found in the early hours of May 12 after being repeatedly struck over the head with a blunt object.

It was reportedly the second time in less than two weeks that Bourke had been attacked inside his home.

The final attack left Bourke requiring emergency surgery to ease the pressure on his brain.

As a result of the attack the victim was left with internal bleeding which had reportedly filled 30 percent of his brain cavity.

According to various online reports funeral preparations are underway.

"His body will be released and cremated most likely tomorrow. As per his wishes his ashes will be spread at sea at his favourite beach where we intent to have a private ceremony for his family and friends," a neighbour told local media.

"It will just be a small ceremony, John was not the type of bloke who wanted a lot of attention."

News break – May 20