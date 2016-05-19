In bed before 11pm: Kiwis, Australians revealed as the world's earliest sleepers

Kiwis and Australians go to sleep at the earliest time in the world, a new study has revealed.

Research by the University of Michigan found Kiwis on average go to sleep at 10.48pm and arise at 6.54am, giving them around 8 hours and 6 minutes sleep a night.

New Zealanders came second to Australians, who have the earliest average sleep time of 10.45pm.

When it comes to waking up, Kiwis held the fifth spot out of the 100 countries involved in the study.

They were behind Americans, Australians, the Danish and Belgians.

The average amount of sleep in the world varied from a minimum of seven hours 24 minutes in Singapore and Japan to a maximum of eight hours 12 minutes in the Netherlands, the study found.

The study also discovered that women sleep 30 minutes longer than men on average by going to bed earlier and rising later, and that people exposed longer to natural light every day often go to bed earlier.

Middle-aged men get the least amount of sleep, less than the recommended seven to eight hours.

There were 5400 participants involved in the study, which used data from Entrain, a smartphone app which launched in 2014 to help users fight jetlag.

The app enabled scientists from the University of Michigan to track sleep patterns around the world -- gathering data about how age, gender and the amount of natural light to which people are exposed affect sleep patterns in 100 countries -- and better understand how cultural pressures can override biological rhythms.

Overall, the research found social pressures were forcing people to cut back on their sleep, contributing to a "global sleep crisis".

"We find that social pressures weaken and/or conceal biological drives in the evening, leading individuals to delay their bedtime and shorten their sleep," says the study published in the journal Science Advances.

Lack of sleep was mostly affected by the time people go to bed, the study found.

The researchers said a lack of sleep for just half an hour can have significant effects on cognitive function and health.

People who need sleep suffer a reduction in their cognitive abilities without really being conscious of it, the study says.

"Impaired sleep presents an immediate and pressing threat to human health," it says.

