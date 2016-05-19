Debris believed to be from missing EgyptAir flight found off Greek island: Reports

What we know:

EgyptAir flight MS804, en route from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Cairo, is believed to have crashed into Mediterranean Sea

The last contact made with the flight was at 2.48am, when the pilot was said to be "in good spirits"

The aircraft signal disappeared from radar about 3.39am Cairo time on Thursday

The plane was carrying 56 passengers and 10 crew, including a young boy and two babies, two cockpit crew, five cabin crew and three security personnel

There were no Australians on board

A Greek frigate searching for a missing EgyptAir aircraft discovered two large floating objects close to an area where a transponder signal was emitted earlier, Greek defence sources said Thursday.

Reuters reported the objects appeared to be pieces of plastic in white and red. They were found in a sea area 370 kilometres south of the island of Crete, sources said.

Greek state-run TV has also confirmed that debris from the missing flight, including 'two orange-coloured' objects, were found.

Earlier, the Greek defence minister Panos Kammenos described the plane's movements, saying it had made a 90-degree swerve left and dropped from 37,000 feet to 15,000 feet before vanishing from radar.

Flight MS804 disappeared after leaving Paris for Cairo with 66 people on board, including one young boy and two babies.

It left Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris at 11.09pm Wednesday local time, on a journey that was expected to last about three hours and 45 minutes.

But the plane disappeared from radar screens soon after entering Egyptian airspace, about 10 minutes before it was due to touch down in Cairo.

French president François Hollande said it was feared the plane had crashed.

"The information that we have managed to gather confirm alas that this plane has crashed, and it has disappeared," he said.

"Sixty-six passengers were on board, including the crew and security personnel. Among the passengers there were 15 French citizens. A crisis cell was actioned immediately."

"We have a duty to know everything about the causes of what happened. No hypothesis should be ruled out," he said in a statement.

He confirmed ships and planes were sent from France to assist Greek and Egyptian authorities in their search for where the plane crashed, and recover the debris.

"That will allow us to find the truth," he said.

"It could be a terrorist hypothesis but at this stage we should express our solidarity to the families and to find out the cause of the catastrophe."

Egypt's civil aviation minister Sharif Fathi urged the media to stop speculating on the cause of the plane’s disappearance.

In a timeline of MS804’s last moments, Greece’s civil aviation department said it made contact with the flight at 2.48am and said at that time “the pilot was in good spirits and thanked the controller in Greek”.

Forty minutes later, at 3.27am, Athens air traffic control attempted to contact the aircraft but there was no response. After repeated calls went unanswered, the air traffic controller called the distress frequency.

At 3.39am, the aircraft signal was lost.

Specialist teams and the Egyptian armed forces are searching for the plane, including a number of aircraft and naval units to intensify searches.

The airline confirmed nationalities of passengers onboard were: 30 Egyptian, 15 French, two Iraqis, one British, one Belgian, one Kuwaiti, one Saudi, one Sudanese, one Chadian, one Portuguese, one Algerian, and one Canadian. There were no Australians on board.

In water crashes, an underwater locator beacon attached to the aircraft's flight recorders starts to emit a signal or ping. This helps the search and rescue teams to locate the boxes, and the location of the crash.

Ahmed Abdel, the vice-chairman of EgyptAir holding company, told CNN there were “no recorded snags coming out of Cairo” or reported before leaving Charles de Gaulle for Cairo.

He said the captain on flight had more than 6,200 flying hours including 2,100 on an A320 aircraft, and the copilot had 2,700.

There was believed to be no special cargo and no notification had been made to the captain of any dangerous goods on board, Mr Abdel said.

A Greek defence ministry source told Reuters that authorities were investigating an account from the captain of a merchant ship who reported a ‘flame in the sky’ some 130 nautical miles south of the southern island of Karpathos.

Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry said search and rescue teams are looking for the missing plane.

Greece has joined the search and rescue operation, with two aircraft dispatched and helicopters on standby on Karpathos for potential rescue or recovery operations, Associated Press reported.

In October, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for bombing a Russian airliner carrying holidaymakers from the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, killing all 224 people on board.

In March, an EgyptAir flight was hijacked by an Egyptian man wearing a fake explosive belt who diverted the plane to Cyprus, where it sat on the tarmac for six hours.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished on March 8, 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board, mostly Chinese and Malaysians. Authorities believe the Boeing 777 detoured to the remote southern Indian Ocean and then plunged into the water.

EgyptAir has offered toll-free numbers for passengers' relatives for information 080077770000 from any landline in Egypt and +202 25989320 from any phone outside Egypt.