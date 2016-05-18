A Kiwi mother who tried for three years to have a child has died just months after giving birth to her first son.

Heartbreak after new mum dies from cancer

Rebecca Hyndman discovered a lump in her stomach shortly after she gave birth to her son Ben on November 28 last year, NZME reports.

Doctors told her she had a gastric tumour and said she probably only had months to live.

Her friends established a crowdfunding page on Facebook following the devastating news to help "make as much of a difference as possible to this very special lady's life".

They also hoped to offer baby Ben and her husband Jeff financial stability in the event of her death.

Following a fundraising event last month, Rebecca took to Facebook to thank everyone who had donated.

"I recall very clearly, when I was first diagnosed and our life was turned upside down, promising Jeff that I wouldn’t go anywhere until he and Ben were sorted financially," she wrote.

She continued: "That was a huge promise because we had a lot of things to pay - let alone save for. I had no idea how I would actually fulfil this promise, but I had faith in the fact that I would find a way.

"I want you all to know that you are part of that solution and that the money raised on the day is going straight towards buying a property in the BOP for my boys so that they always have a place to call home.

"The peace of mind that gives me is the most precious gift anyone could ever give, so to everyone who donated, please know that this is where your dollars are going – and wherever that house is, you are all welcome. Anytime. Thank you, from my family and me."

Exactly one month later the creators of the Facebook page announced she had passed away.

"With a heavy heart we are letting you all know at 0555 this morning the aspirational Rebecca Hyndman died peacefully with her most beloved husband by her side.

"To Rebecca’s whānau our thoughts are with you all at this hard time. Her strength and positivity in even the darkest moments were inspiring. Moe mai rā e te Rangatira. Shine bright our darling angel, gone but never forgotten," the post reads.

People shared their grief on Facebook following her death.

Natalie Hill wrote: "Devastating doesn't even sum it up.