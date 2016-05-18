Timaru has worst air pollution in Oceania, UN agency reveals

Timaru has the worst air pollution in Australasia, the World Health Organisation's latest figures reveal.

Timaru has worst air pollution in Oceania, claims UN agency

The South Canterbury town's average levels of PM10 particles and PM2.5 particles are considered unsafe by the WHO.

Timaru still has a large number of households using wood burners for heating.

Of New Zealand's big cities, Christchurch was found to have the worst levels of air pollution, while Auckland and Wellington's were cleaner.

PM10 and PM2.5 particles are so small they can get into lungs and cause a variety of different health problems.