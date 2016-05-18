News

Adelaide woman suffers horrific burns in freak cooking accident in Thailand
Suspicious blaze destroys Geelong mosque

Krystal Johnson and Cameron Baud
Yahoo7 and Agencies /

A Geelong mosque has been completely gutted and destroyed in a suspicious blaze that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Country Fire Authority (CFA) were called to the suburb of Manifold Heights at 2.10am find the bluestone building engulfed in flames.

A Geelong mosque has been completely gutted and destroyed in a suspicious blaze on Wednesday. Photos: 7 News

Authorities fought the fire from outside the mosque and were able to stop the fire from spreading to any surrounding homes.

It took seven fire crews 50 minutes to contain the blaze, but they weren't able to save the building.

The roof has been destroyed and there is concern at least one wall is at risk of collapsing.

Authorities had to fight the fire from outside the building and there was no damage to any surrounding homes. Photo: 7 News



The old bluestone church has been used as a mosque for the past 23 years and is home to over 8,000 Muslim families.

The Imam of the mosque, Mohammad Ramzin lives with his family next door to the church and claim they haven't had any problems in the past 23 years since the former anglican church became a mosque.

Imam of Geelong Mohammad Ramzin said the blaze has taken the Muslim community's 'heart'. 7 News

*Geelong church destroyed in suspicious fire

He told 7 News the Muslim community's "heart and our spiritual connection, and our souls" has been lost in the fire.

"Hopefully they will be recovered soon."

A man was seen on the property moments after the blaze began, before taking off in a while Commodore sedan with New South Wales registration plates. Picture: 7 News

Footage recoded from local residents shows a man at the property not long after the fire began.

He briefly spoke to the Imam before taking off in a white Commodore station wagon with New South Wales registration plates.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and Victoria Police are investigating the cause, however 7 News understands the fire was started at multiple locations throughout the property.

This is the fifth Geelong church fire since October last year, Inspector Graham Banks confirmed.

