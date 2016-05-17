School coach slammed for saying bullied kids are 'whingers' who need to 'stop playing victim'

A prestigious Melbourne private school has come under fire for working with a ‘resilience coach’ who claims children who are bullied are whingers who need to "stop playing the victim".

The well-known and exclusive Brighton Grammar has been accused of ‘victim blaming’ after it released controversial advice on its website claiming that some bullying victims were "passive doormats", "whingers" and "loose with the truth".

The author of the article writes: “As a resilience coach I am adamant that, in any bullying situation, you must own your part of the problem, no matter how small, no matter how unfair it may seem.

“No one is lily-white and blameless,” she also goes onto write in the astonishing article.

“If your son is currently being bullied, in the spirit of cleaning up your side of the street: Is he part of the problem? Even five per cent?”

“Is he a whinger, a complainer, self-absorbed, an exaggerator, loose with the truth, a passive doormat, displaying negative body language, an approval addict, a try hard, critical or a bad sport?”

The controversial advice was written by Melissa Anderson and later uploaded on the school's website earlier this month.

The article was titled, “Bullying: helping your son be the victor, not the victim” leads to the suggestion that bullying victims need to accept responsibility for their plight.

Unsurprisingly the reaction on social media was negative, with Facebook users labelling the article “awful”, “disgusting” “self absorbed and dangerous” on the school’s official Facebook and Understanding Boys page.

Resilience is a powerful thing for kids to develop, @BrightonGrammar. But that’s not resilience. That’s shame. — Mat Larkin (@matchtrick) May 16, 2016

Another social media user wrote: “Sometimes kids are just goddamn cruel... stupid, stupid person.”

Anderson is running a bullying seminar at the school this week.

She is a trained opera singer, pharmacist and counselor.

She also runs the Shine Academy for Girls and Longford and Fraser Leadership Academy for Boys.

A spokeswoman from the school told Fairfax Media the article had been misinterpreted by some parents.

"A child being bullied can do very little to 'control' the behaviour of others; what they can do is change is how they respond or react. That's not saying the child is responsible, or that it's OK, but when a child is feeling lost, it's worth exploring if there is anything they can do to make a difference," the spokeswoman said.

Yahoo7 contacted Brighton Grammar for comment.

