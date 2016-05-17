Police raid home of teen charged over alleged terrorist plot

A Sydney teen is behind bars and faces life in prison after he allegedly plotted a terrorist act.

Former Epping Boys High School student Tamim Khaja, is accused of scouting for locations for an ‘imminent’ terror attack in Sydney.

It’s also alleged he tried to get a gun.

Police have said Khaja acted alone, however he has links to other terror suspects who are also before the courts.

Khaja's parents reportedly fled to Australia from Afghanistan to escape the horrors of terrorism.

Now their own son is accused of planning to inflict it.

The teen, 18, was seen with hands cuffed and sitting in a gutter outside a car park in Parramatta.

Police had been monitoring him for months and insisted they couldn’t wait to act anymore.

Khaja was taken to Parramatta Police Station where he was later charged with one count of Acts in preparation for, or planning, a Terrorist Act and one count of Preparations for incursions into foreign countries for the purpose of engaging in hostile activities.

Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan said it was alleged Khaja was looking at possible sites in Sydney to undertake a terrorist attack and he was also making arrangements to get a firearm.

It’s believed an alleged attack on government or defence buildings was ‘imminent’.

Deputy Police Commissioner Catherine Burn said he might have had other associations.

“The important thing is he was acting alone,” she said.

She said the age group of the individuals of interest to the team are getting "younger and younger".

"It is still an absolute concern that we are continuing to see this happen," she said.

Deputy Commissioner Burns urged the public to help police.

"It's up to all of us to work together. Watch for those signs.

The other associations include Islamic extremist Milad Bin Ahmad-Shah Al-Ahmadzai, who peppered a man with bullets outside a gay club in Rydalmere in April, 2013.

Counter-terrorism investigators say for the alleged plot, Khaja was a lone wolf.

In February, the teenager was stopped at Sydney Airport, bound for the Middle East.

He has now been charged of planning to fight for Islamic State in Syria.

Attorney General George Brandis said Khaja was prevented from leaving Australia because he was the subject of a passport cancellation.

On Tuesday police searched several family cars outside Khaja's Macquarie Park home.

They found at least three unexplained licence plates, a western union form for wiring money overseas and a prayer mats.

Last year Khaja came to police attention after he was found to be preaching extremism in the playground.

It led to a statewide audit of school prayer rooms.

Khaja's lawyer told 7 News he will not yet apply for bail on terrorism charges but will make an application at a later date.

Authorities stressed the arrest was not in relation to Operation Middleham, an investigation involving raids on houses linked to the 'tinny terrorists' in Melbourne's north.

He will appear in Sydney central local court tomorrow.