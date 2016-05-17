Video shows incredible rescue of two-year-old who fell down six-metre well

Terrified screams can be heard as firefighters in China pull a bloodied two-year-old boy from a well in a daring rescue caught on camera.

The young boy was playing nearby a dry-well in Baotou City, China, when he slipped down the six-metre deep hole.

In the video, a Baotou Bay firefighter can be seen tying a rope around his waist before being lowered down into the well head-first.

His legs can be seen sticking out from the well before firefighters pull the rescuer out with the terrified child, whose face is covered in blood.

Authorities pass the child along to a woman who comforts the young boy with a bottle.

The child reportedly suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital.

According to BBC, the boy's father said the well wasn't covered when his son fell in.

