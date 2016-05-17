News

SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Video shows incredible rescue of two-year-old who fell down six-metre well

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Terrified screams can be heard as firefighters in China pull a bloodied two-year-old boy from a well in a daring rescue caught on camera.

The young boy was playing nearby a dry-well in Baotou City, China, when he slipped down the six-metre deep hole.

A two-year-old boy was playing near a well in China when he slipped down the six-metre hole. Photo: YouTube

A Baotou Bay firefighter tied a rope around his waist and went head-first down the well. Photo: YouTube


In the video, a Baotou Bay firefighter can be seen tying a rope around his waist before being lowered down into the well head-first.

His legs can be seen sticking out from the well before firefighters pull the rescuer out with the terrified child, whose face is covered in blood.

Authorities pass the child along to a woman who comforts the young boy with a bottle.

The young boy was pulled out suffering from head injuries. Photo: YouTube

He was comforted by a woman believed to be his mother. Photo: YouTube

The child reportedly suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital.

According to BBC, the boy's father said the well wasn't covered when his son fell in.

