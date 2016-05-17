Out-of-control inferno destroys South Australian town's only supermarket

A devastating inferno has torn through a small town in South Australia's mid-north on Tuesday night, destroying their only supermarket.

More than 75 firefighters were called to the blaze at the Foodworks supermarket in Saddleworth just after 6pm on Monday within moments of the shop's doors shutting for the day.

Fire crews were able to save nearby homes and buildings, including the RSL hall, but could not save the supermarket, which also houses the bank and post office.

The town’s power was cut and local residents told 7 News they heard loud explosions before witnessing the roof cave.

"It's the lifeblood of the whole town,” a Saddleworth resident said.

"(It's) pretty hard because now we will have to travel to get groceries," another resident said.

Tony Whitehorn from SA Country Fire Service told 7 News that nobody was injured.

"Thankfully no one was at the premises at the time, and we haven't had any injuries reported from the fire,” Mr Whitehorn said.

The damage bill is estimated to be be about $750,000 and the cause of the fire is not yet known.