News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
It was trying to rip it apart': Tiny dog attacked by eagle near Melbourne
Tiny chihuahua attacked by eagle near Melbourne

Out-of-control inferno destroys South Australian town's only supermarket

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A devastating inferno has torn through a small town in South Australia's mid-north on Tuesday night, destroying their only supermarket.

0402_sun_jobs
3:30

The best jobs in 2018
0403_1800_SYD-Bags
0:26

Supermarkets banning free single-use plastic shopping bags
0403_1800_vic_coles
1:31

Coles’ new point of difference when it comes to a supermarket staple
4 Men Arrested for Armed Robbery on Mid North Coast
1:42

4 Men Arrested for Armed Robbery on Mid North Coast
0403_sun_cricket
0:43

Australia faces uphill battle to save the fourth test
0403_sun_mandela
1:24

Winnie Mandela dies at 81 years old
0403_0500_nat_winniemandela
1:25

Winnie Mandikizela-Mandela dies
Winnie Mandela, 'mother' of new South Africa, dies at 81
2:28

Winnie Mandela, 'mother' of new South Africa, dies at 81
China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
1:06

China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific
China's old space lab burns up over the Pacific Ocean
1:15

China's old space lab burns up over the Pacific Ocean
0402_1600_nat_spies
2:06

Two Russian embassy staff flown out of Australia
Emergency situation unfolds after suspicious package found
0:32

Emergency situation unfolds after suspicious package found
 

More than 75 firefighters were called to the blaze at the Foodworks supermarket in Saddleworth just after 6pm on Monday within moments of the shop's doors shutting for the day.

A blaze tore through Foodworks in Saddleworth on Tuesday night destroying the town's only supermarket. Photo: 7 News

Fire crews were able to save nearby homes and buildings, including the RSL hall, but could not save the supermarket, which also houses the bank and post office.

The town’s power was cut and local residents told 7 News they heard loud explosions before witnessing the roof cave.

The owners returned quickly to their store, as news of the fire spread. Photo: 7 News

"It's the lifeblood of the whole town,” a Saddleworth resident said.

"(It's) pretty hard because now we will have to travel to get groceries," another resident said.

Fire crews were able to save nearby homes and buildings, including the RSL hall, but could not save the supermarket. Photo: 7 News

The damage bill is estimated to be be about $750,000 and the cause of the fire is not yet known. Photo: 7 News

Tony Whitehorn from SA Country Fire Service told 7 News that nobody was injured.

"Thankfully no one was at the premises at the time, and we haven't had any injuries reported from the fire,” Mr Whitehorn said.

The damage bill is estimated to be be about $750,000 and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Back To Top