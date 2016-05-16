'A calmness came over me': Elderly NSW farmer describes killing environmental officer

A Sydney court has heard how an elderly farmer felt 'a calmness' coming over him as he shot an environmental officer dead on his property.

The victim, Glen Turner, had been taking photographs of what he and a colleague believed was illegal land clearing when he was fatally wounded at the Croppa Creek property in northern NSW on July 29, 2014.

He was shot in the neck, chin and back by 81-year-old Ian Turnbull, who entered the witness box for the first time at his murder trial in the NSW Supreme Court on Monday.

Turnbull claims he never intended to kill the environmental officer, but admitted that when he spotted the 51 year old taking photos of his family farm he fired a gun.

"Once I fired the first shot, a calmness came over me like I couldn't believe… And it remained until I finished," he told the jury.

He finished 40 minutes later, after firing several more shots.

As Mr Turner ducked behind his car for cover, he was pierced in the back by a shot that proved to be fatal.

"I didn't want to kill him," Turnbull said.

"I don't know why I thought a bullet would not kill him but that is the way it was."

Mr Turner and a colleague had stopped at the farm after spotting fires, which they suspected to be illegal land clearing.

After hearing the men were there, Turnbull drove up, got out of his car and allegedly began firing without warning.

After he fired his rifle for the final time and Mr Turner dropped to the ground, the ageing farmer said he told the fallen officer's colleague Robert Strange, "You can do what you like now, I'm going home...people know where to come and get me".

When asked why he didn't call an ambulance, he said he had not been in a state of mind to think like that.

Turnbull has pleaded not guilty to murder, with his lawyers arguing he snapped under the immense pressure of persistent legal action.

But prosecutors allege the 81 year old felt harrassed by the environmental officer, who had been investigating the family since 2011, and did intend to kill Glen Turner.

The trial continues on Tuesday.