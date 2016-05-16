Child battles leukaemia and blindness after mum’s murder

A nine-year-old whose mother and grandfather were stabbed to death by her uncle has been dealt another heart-breaking blow after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Ruby Heuston was only three-years-old when Chloe Heuston, 38, and Nick Waterlow, 68, were stabbed to death by their brother and son Antony Waterlow.

The 42-year-old was a paranoid schizophrenic and killed his family members in Chloe’s Clovelly home after she had invited him over for dinner in November 2009.

The terrified young girl sustained serious injuries to her face in the attack but was able to recover quickly in hospital.

Now, almost seven years after the horrific murders, Ruby is facing another tragic set back.

In the days before her ninth birthday, Ruby’s father Ben Heuston took her to the hospital after she fell ill.

She was soon diagnosed with an aggressive form of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and almost immediately the family were told to prepare for the worst.

Ruby suffered a cerebral haemmorage during her first night in hospital, causing her to wake up the next morning with a complete loss of vision.

“And then we got the phone call to go and say goodbye, so it was one day. A one day time frame. It was unbelievably quick,” Ruby’s aunt Penny Heuston told Mamamia.

"She walked into hospital one night, and she woke up the next day and she was blind and they said 'she's going to die',” Mr Heuston said.

Miraculously, Ruby pulled through.

She spent 114 days in hospital, learning to walk again, although she remains permanently blind.

Mr Heuston told Mamamia the struggle of caring for Ruby and trying to work to provide for his family is incredibly difficult without his wife by his side.

He is now raising money for a full-time occupational therapist for Ruby to help her attend doctors appointments and resume schooling.

The fundraising page, ‘Rise for Ruby Rose’ has raised $38,000 in just one day, giving the family an overwhelming start to their $220,000 goal.

You can donate to Ruby’s cause here.

