Breakthrough 'golden rule' for introducing babies to solid foods

Young families wondering when to introduce their babies to solid food may finally have a definitive answer with experts now saying four months is the perfect time.

The verdict follows years of study and the Australia's top allergy researchers want the guideline to become the golden rule.

For many new parents like Melanie Slieker the advice has been anything but solid.

When she had her first child Ingrid, the rule was four months. With the arrival of child number two, Ben, six months is recommended.

"Ben is now seven months old and now I'm being told four months again – very confusing," she told 7 News.

But Ingrid is now two-and-a-half and has shown no signs of allergies.

Research shows delaying solids can lead to food allergies later in life, however the guidelines vary.

Dr John Sinn was part of the panel of experts who reached the new guideline of four months.

Part of their research looked at dietary habits of different cultures and countries – such as China where babies are introduced to solids earlier than in Australia.

As a result many Chinese children – especially those in the rural areas – suffer fewer allergies.

"Rural China has much less allergies than the city people," he told 7 News.

"But the city people are increasing exponentially at the moment.

"They're catching up really with Australia which has the highest allergy rate in the world."

It is hoped this statistic will change following a solid commitment to the new guidelines.



