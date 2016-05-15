'Horrible accident': Dump truck near miss on congested bridge

News

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

A driver who almost ended up crushed under a dump truck's teetering load knows how dangerous a bit of imbalance can be.

Eye-popping dash cam video shows an out of control dump truck overturning on the congested bridge in the US earlier in the week.

The video shows a truck carrying scrap metal travelling in the middle lane of the Tappan Zee Bridge, north of New York City, when it veers, tilts and crash lands into the dash cam driver’s lane — just a few metres in front of his vehicle.

The moment the truck start to heading into the incorrect lane. Source: YouTube.

The driver managed to slow down just fast enough to avoid contact with the truck before it toppled over entirely.

The 30-second clip has since been posted to YouTube by Hypotenuse where she claims it was recorded by her ‘lucky’ husband during rush hour traffic.

“My husband experienced this horrible accident on Tappan Zee Bridge,” Hypotenuse wrote.

The moment the truck falls into the other lane. Source: YouTube.

“His dashcam recorded the scary moment. The rear wheels and axle hit his car before rolling forward.”

“He is fine and is cool as always,” the poster added.

Debris from the huge rig was thrown everywhere in the 9am crash just north of the bridge’s toll booths according to The Daily Mail.

All the is visible at the end of the accident is the two rear wheels of the truck. Source: YouTube.

The bridge was closed for more than four hours as the scene was cleaned up.

Mechanical failure caused the truck to fall over, according to the Journal News.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

New York State Police are now investigating the cause of the accident.

Spanning the Hudson River at its widest point, the famous Tappan Zee Bridge was completed in 1955, though its replacement is currently under construction.

