Woman risks life to successfully fight off two armed gunmen

Atlanta police are on a manhunt for two men who allegedly attacked a woman and attempted to steal her car.

Woman risks life to successfully fight off two armed gunman

CCTV captured the terrifying encounter at petrol station in Altanta.

The surveillance footage shows the victim Jasmine Warren giving money to a homeless person, but as she returns to her vehicle she is approached by two men.

They two young men appear to be holding guns in the grainy vision.

One of the men points a handgun into her face.

The men grab a terrified Ms Warren, hitting her in the face.

"When I looked into that little boy's eyes, I could see fear just as much as I was scared," Ms Warren told ABC News of coming face-to-face with one of the young men.

On what made her fight back, Ms Warren recalled, "It was kind of shocking to them, like, 'Oh my god this girl's fighting me back. Why?'"

The assailants jumped into her vehicle and tried to speed off but a defiant Ms Warren continued to fight.

She opened the door and reached for the gun near the driver’s side and grabbed for her keys.

"I yank the keys down. Key breaks in the ignition. The car was no longer accessible for them to move," Ms Warren told ABC News.

The men then fled the scene without the vehicle however they managed to steal Ms Warren’s mobile phone in the process.

"I'll say my life was spared 'cause I could have been shot. You never know," Ms Warren said.

"I think that me giving money to that homeless guy was a part of that, too. I think that kind of helped me out."

The Atlanta Police Department released the vision in the hopes a member of the public will be able to identify the two young men.

Ms Warren has told various media outlets that she has since forgiven the two.

The investigation continues.

News break - May 15