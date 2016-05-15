Don't use Facebook reactions 'if you want to protect your privacy'

Belgian police are warning residents not to use Facebook's Reactions feature to protect their privacy.

Earlier this year, the social media site launched six new ways, including 'love' and 'angry', of reacting to a post, alongside the like button.

They came about partly in response to calls for a 'dislike' button, but Belgian police now claims Facebook is using them as a way of collecting information about people and deciding how best to advertise to them.

“The icons help not only express your feelings, they also help Facebook assess the effectiveness of the ads on your profile,” a statement on Belgian’s official police website reads.

The police has claimed Facebook will be able to use the tool to tell when people are in good spirits and then use that to decide when is the best time to show them ads.

"One more reason therefore to not rush to click if you want to protect your privacy."

The social media site has previously acknowledged how data gathered from user emotions represents key marketing opportunities for businesses.

“We see this as an opportunity for businesses and publishers to better understand how people are responding to their content on Facebook,” it said.