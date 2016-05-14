News

Alleged WA dine and dash couple serial offenders, restaurants say
Dine and dash duo alleged 'serial offenders'

Standing desks leading to rise in varicose veins, but simple treatment is at hand

Dr Andrew Rochford
7News /

Doctors are seeing more office workers present with ugly and painful varicose veins due to the growing popularity of standing desks.

The rise in the ailment has led to a warning against using the desks all day.

Kevin Pike is one patient who had varicose veins so bad they made his blood run cold.

Standing desks have lead to rise in numbers of varicose veins, doctors say. Source: 7 News


His veins were so unsightly his wife has had to warn him about covering up when they had company.

"They looked like a brain, basically, all knobbly and blue," Mr Pike told 7 News.

But with treatment, Mr Pike is now free of the pain and piercing looks.

"The results speak for themselves – and I didn't need any time off work," he said.

Kevin Pike's legs are as good as new, and his wife agrees. Source: 7 News

The procedure can be done in just 30 minutes.

There is no hospital needed – just your legs and a laser.

Medicare data shows a doubling in treatments at clinics like the Vein Institute where Australia's obesity epidemic has brought a boom in business.

The treatment is simple and growing in popularity. Source: 7 News

"Obesity puts more pressure on your legs and so, by default, you're putting more pressure on your veins, and they're more likely to bulge and become varicose," said the clinic's Dr Zil Yassine.

Other than obesity, spending too much time on your feet can bring on varicose veins.

Australia's obesity epidemic has also contributed to the rise in cases of varicose veins. Source: 7 News

Nurses, hairdressers and shop attendants are all at risk. But doctors say they are seeing more office workers with varicose veins due to the rise of standing desks.

"I think everything in moderation's good," Dr Yassine said. "If you're at a standing desk for ten hours, I don't think that's healthy."

RELATED VIDEO:

