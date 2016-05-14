Mother jumps in front of train with kids during botched murder-suicide attempt

WARNING DISTRESSING FOOTAGE: CCTV has captured the horrific moment a mother has thrust herself and her two kids off a train platform and into the path of a speeding train.

Footage has emerged of the moment a mother and her two children, reportedly aged five and 12 began walking onto the station platform.

In the vision the family can be seen making their way down the stairs and through the station.

The grainy footage then shows the family standing precariously close to the platform edge.

In a split second the woman can be seen with her children, jumping directly into the path of an oncoming train.

Their three figures can be seen next to the train tracks before the train drives over the trio.

It’s reported that the incident happened at the Kharkiv metro station in Kharkov, Ukraine.

According to various media outlets the mother and both children survived the horrific event.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

