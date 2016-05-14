ISIS militants kill Real Madrid fans

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES ISIS gunmen have stormed a Real Madrid supporters club in Iraq and slaughtered at least 14 fans who had gathered to watch a game.

The reason they have cited for the brutal carnage- “they don’t like football”.

Three terrorists forced their way into the café hosting the fan meeting at around midnight before opening fire at the fans who were reportedly watching old recordings of the Spanish football club.

The terrorists were reportedly armed with AK-47’s and left bloodied bodies strewn across the floor of the café in Balad, a northern Shi'ite Muslim town.

Shocking images from the scene of the bloodbath show the floors covered in glass and pools of blood.

“A group of Islamic terrorists, from ISIS, came into the café, armed with AK-47s, shooting at random at everyone who was inside,” Ziad Subhan President of the Madrid supporters club said in a statement.

ISIS attacked the headquarters of Real Madrid supporter club in Iraq, killing 14 people and injuring 28 more. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/EOrua5gHVZ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cr7Prince4ever) May 13, 2016

When Subhan was asked about the motive for the brutal attack he answered: : “They don't like football, they think it's anti-Muslim. They just carry out attacks like this. This is a terrible tragedy”.

In a statement Real Madrid expressed its “great sadness” over the attacks.

The popular club adding that the team’s players will wear black armbands during a game this weekend in tribute.

“Football and sport shall always be spaces in which to come together and in which harmony and peace reign and with which no form of barbaric terrorism will be able to compete,” the club said.

Many of the Real Madrid fans in the picture were murdered by #isis yesterday in # pic.twitter.com/X8xDRRNLzf — Karam hadaya (@KaramHadaya) May 13, 2016

According to Iraqi officials, the three gunmen armed with machine guns opened fire into the crowded Balad café.

However once police arrive on scene, two of the men detonated their suicide vests.

The brutal attack shortly followed a two-day wave of bombings in Baghdad that reportedly killed nearly 100 people.

The attacks have since been ‘claimed’ by the Islamic State group.

The deadliest struck the sprawling Shiite neighbourhood of Sadr City in northeast Baghdad on Wednesday, killing 63 people.

