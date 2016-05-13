Father saves daughter as runaway car smashes into restaurant

News

Sarah Greenhalgh
Yahoo7 /

A father has saved his 2-year-old daughter from a runaway car as it pinned him against a fast-food restaurant in Queensland.

Couple Says Dorner Tied Them Up, Stole Car
 

The pair had an incredibly lucky escape thanks to the man’s quick-thinking outside a Logan Pizza Hut.

He had just dined at a Pizza Hut restaurant in Logan with his wife and four kids and was leaving the store with his little girl in his arms when the incident happened.

The car shot towards the father and daughter as they left a logan Pizza Hut. Photo: 7 News

The man looked up to see a car flying towards them and instinctively raised the child above his head in order to protect her while his legs were pinned against the window.

As the incident unfolded the young father’s wife was inside the store and saw what happened.

The young father was clearly in pain after being pinned to the window by a runaway car. Photo: 7 News

Adele Jones with her daughter Lexie, who had a lucky escape thanks to her daddy. Photo: 7 News

“I just happened to be looking out the window for some reason at the time it was happening… I just saw he was stuck in the window and saw Lexie, that she was okay,” Adele Jones said.

The young driver involved was interviewed by police at the scene.

