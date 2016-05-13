Anonymous customer tries to have record store shut because of 'disgusting' cat chilling near coffee maker

A New Zealand record store has reached out to an "anonymous" customer who complained about the shop's resident 15-year-old cat in an effort to shut the place down.

Vinyl Destination in Tauranga sells records, CDs, DVDs, comics and other pop-culture pieces.

It is also home to deaf and beloved cat named Callaway, hailed as the store's mascot.

Storeowner Luke Wormald took to Facebook on Wednesday to hit back at an anonymous customer who complained that having Callaway on the premises was "very unprofessional".

Rather than take go elsewhere, the anonymous customer felt it necessary to point out the "cat was in a place where you sell food – it's disgusting".

So the Vinyl Destination team responded to the complaint, informing the anonymous customer that it was legal for cafes to have a cat on site for "the purpose of rodent control".

They also pointed out that they "don't sell food and our coffee is takeaway only, pretty hard for him to sneeze on your flat white that way".

Finally, they added, "Everyone else loves Callaway".

Far from the shop being shut down, owners have been flooded with a show of support and Mr Wormald said in his message: "Just to make sure there's no animosity, you have a free coffee waiting for you anytime here."

Tauranga City Council environmental monitoring manager Andrew McMath told the Daily Mail the shop was a "Low risk food businesses includes those making and selling hot drinks".

For low-risk businesses under the Food Act 2014: "Pet animals may – at the discretion of the business – be allowed in customer areas provided food on display is protected from contamination."

