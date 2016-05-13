Fishermen catch cod as it tries to eat a snake in Northern Territory

A pair of brave Australian fishermen had the nerve to interrupt a cod's lunch as it was trying to devour a snake.

The unusual catch was filmed near Melville Island in the Tiwi Islands, NT and was posted to YouTube on May 10.

The shocked anglers found the body of the black spotted snake hooked inside the jaws of the cod.

One of the men say: "It's a cod and it's got a snake in its mouth.

"Pull it out," the man's companion suggests.

"No way," the man holding the fish retorts.

Using a pair of pliers the men open up the mouth of the fish to retrieve the snake.

"This is what you get when you are a wild man at the top of Australia," one of the men says while they struggle trying to pull the snake out of the cod's mouth.

The fishermen say that the fish has only eaten the snake, describing the event as 'unbelievable'.

They then throw the fish and snake back into the water together laughing and in shock at their latest find.