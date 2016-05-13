News

'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Fishermen catch cod as it tries to eat a snake in Northern Territory

Fishermen catch cod as it tries to eat a snake in Northern Territory

Yahoo7 News

A pair of brave Australian fishermen had the nerve to interrupt a cod's lunch as it was trying to devour a snake.

Fishermen catch cod as it tries to eat a snake in Northern Territory

Fishermen catch cod as it tries to eat a snake in Northern Territory

The unusual catch was filmed near Melville Island in the Tiwi Islands, NT and was posted to YouTube on May 10.

The amazing discovery was made off the coast of the Northern Territory. Photo: YouTube

The shocked anglers found the body of the black spotted snake hooked inside the jaws of the cod.

One of the men say: "It's a cod and it's got a snake in its mouth.

"Pull it out," the man's companion suggests.

"No way," the man holding the fish retorts.

The fishermen held the dead snake with pliers. Photo: YouTube

Using a pair of pliers the men open up the mouth of the fish to retrieve the snake.

"This is what you get when you are a wild man at the top of Australia," one of the men says while they struggle trying to pull the snake out of the cod's mouth.

The fishermen say that the fish has only eaten the snake, describing the event as 'unbelievable'.

They then throw the fish and snake back into the water together laughing and in shock at their latest find.

