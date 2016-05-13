Concrete block falls on mum's head, misses baby by inches

The moment a concrete block fell from the sky onto a mother's head and missed her baby by inches has been captured on CCTV.

The 31-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital in St Petersburg, Russia, she is believed to be in a 'grave condition'.

CCTV from within the building shows the woman trying to open the front door to the building as her baby waits in the pram out the front.

As the woman starts to move the pram towards the main door the concrete block falls from the sky hitting her on the head at speed.

The block is believed to have fallen off a balcony on Yaroslav Gashek Street, it missed the baby by inches.

The Sun reports that a criminal case has been opened amid suspicions of a failure to maintain the building.