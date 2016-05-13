News

Vehicle goes ‘CarBoom’ during elaborate Aussie radio prank

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

The moment a bomb car goes CarBoom!

Vehicle goes ‘CarBoom’ during elaborate Aussie radio prank

Vehicle goes ‘CarBoom’ during elaborate Aussie radio prank

A radio competition winner thought she had won a brand new car, until she saw it blown to smithereens before her eyes.

Sarah, dubbed a lucky listener by Nova radio station thought she had entered into a competition with fixed rules, however she was in fact part of an elaborate prank that was caught on camera.

The cheeky Nova breakfast team broadcasted their show from Willowbank Raceway with the sole purpose of having Sarah win a car and blow one up, or so Sarah thought.

Sarah dubbed the "lucky listener" appeared nervous before the competition started. Source: Facebook/Nova.

However there was one caveat, as there always seems to be.

One of the cars was a brand-new Mazda 2, and the other a much less desirable 2001 Mazda Astina.

Sarah was asked to pick between two buttons either A or B not knowing which car would be decimated in the explosion.

The moment Sarah blew up the 'bomb' thinking she has won the ultimate prize. Source: Facebook/Nova.

A drone managed to capture the moment the 'bomb went boom'. Source: Facebook/Nova.

She chose with trepidation option A and much to her delight the older, less desirable 'bomb' vehicle went up in smoke, however the prank had no only just begun.

Shortly after however the brand new vehicle also exploded into flames.

The not so lucky winner looked stunned as she watched her would-be prize burst into a fireball before her eyes.

The moment the brand new car blows up in front of the horrified competition winner. Source: Facebook/Nova.

The visible look of distress and dismay comes over her face as she appears to have trouble understanding what has just occurred.

Luckily for Sarah however the radio pranksters soon revealed that the car was in fact still hers and had not been destroyed.

Sarah walked away knowing she had won a brand new car and she has blown up a bomb.

