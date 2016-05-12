News

'I can just do whatever I want': Youtube prankster unrepentant over illegal tresspassing

Jayne Stinson
Yahoo7 /

An online prankster remains unrepentant after admitting he illegally entered construction sites and private buildings in Adelaide to record videos for his Youtube channel.

Brooke Roberts pleaded guilty in court on Thursday to four counts of unlawfully being on premises since December last year but escaped a criminal conviction and was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond.

The 18 year old said that was a small price to pay in exchange for the $9,000 a month he earns from his Youtube channel.

Roberts, centre, was unfazed and unrepentant after being handed a two-year bond for trespassing. Photo: 7 News

“It's sort of good because, you know, I can just do whatever I want,” Roberts told reporters outside the court.

7 News has discovered scores of clips of Roberts’ escapades.

Better known to his 200,000 subscribers as 'prank nation', the teenager stages practical jokes on camera, from faking a stab wound to breaking his neck and throwing bricks at strangers.

Pulling a prank: Brooke Roberts is known to Youtube subscribers for staging practical jokes. Photo: 7 News

Roberts took a picture from atop a building site that he had illegally entered. Photo: 7 News


But it was his "rooftopping" stunts that landed him in trouble.

Roberts illegally entered the Unihouse building in Rundle Mall, snapped himself at the top of a building site and broke into a quarry for a swim.

But he said he won’t promise not to do it again.

“I don’t know. Definitely not in Adelaide, maybe in a different country or something.”

The 'prank nation' teen said his ex-girlfriend was with him during his escapades but she has not been charged because 'she's a girl'. Photo: 7 News

A friend of Roberts, Marco O'Campo, was charged with similar offences of Thursday and ran from the court after his hearing. Photo: 7 News


Roberts told 7 News many of his friends had done the same thing but he felt he had been singled out for prosecution because he was so popular on Youtube.

“My ex-girlfriend actually did exactly the same thing, on the same days and I feel because she's a girl, she gets let off,” he said.

However another friend, Marco O'Campo, was charged with similar offences and also appeared in court on Thursday.

He ran from the building after his hearing but is due to return next month.

