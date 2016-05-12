News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster
Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfires

CCTV: Car ploughs into Sydney pedestrians after crash

Yahoo7 /

Two pedestrians have been injured in Sydney after a collision between two vehicles forced one to mount the pavement.

0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
0302_sun_petrol
2:27

Competition Commission to investigate petrol price cycle
Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
0:30

Man and Dog Find Perfect Vine Swing in the Woods
Serving soldier trains Estonian rugby team
1:18

Serving soldier trains Estonian rugby team
Stock rally could be on last legs
1:33

Stock rally could be on last legs

New Jersey becomes14th U.S. state to allow same-sex marriage
1027_sunrise_video_hottopic3
1:15

How to encourage dinner guests to leave
0323_1800_SYD-SydAirport
2:36

Security threat remains static in Sydney
Greyhound industry argues with Federal Court
1:37

Greyhound industry argues with Federal Court
Mark Hamill Uses the Force to Reveal Honorary Street in San Diego
2:03

Mark Hamill Uses the Force to Reveal Honorary Street in San Diego

Allen's lawyer questions timing of sex abuse allegations, Brown stays in rehab
Gov. Christie responds to beach photos
2:24

Gov. Christie responds to beach photos
 

Security cameras captured footage of the crash at a busy intersection in Hurstville shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

The footage shows a ute colliding with a white sedan on the corner of Queens Rd and Dora St, before the sedan mounts the kerb and strikes two pedestrians, knocking them over.

The car ploughed into two pedestrians, including a 64-year-old man. Photo: 7 News

The crash happened at a busy intersection opposite Hurstville library. Photo: 7 News

The accident happened near the front entrance of the Hurstville library and across the road from a private hospital.

The two pedestrians, including a 64-year-old man, were taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.

The two drivers involved have undergone mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Back To Top