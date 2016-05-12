CCTV: Car ploughs into Sydney pedestrians after crash

Two pedestrians have been injured in Sydney after a collision between two vehicles forced one to mount the pavement.

Security cameras captured footage of the crash at a busy intersection in Hurstville shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

The footage shows a ute colliding with a white sedan on the corner of Queens Rd and Dora St, before the sedan mounts the kerb and strikes two pedestrians, knocking them over.

The accident happened near the front entrance of the Hurstville library and across the road from a private hospital.

The two pedestrians, including a 64-year-old man, were taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.

The two drivers involved have undergone mandatory drug and alcohol testing.