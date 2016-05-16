News

Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Teenage girl dies after 'jumping from moving car' in Queensland

Yahoo7 /

A teenage girl who jumped from a moving car after a reported argument with her brother, has since died in hospital.

17-year-old Carmen Pua reportedly jumped from the car at Richlands in Queensland, while it was being driven by her brother Kevin Pua on May 11.

Carmen Pua reportedly jumped from the moving car after she allegedly had a fight with her brother.

7 News reported last week the incident was allegedly a result of a disagreement between the pair.

Ms Pua was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital after the incident on Progress Rd last Wednesday.

Mr Pua and the pair’s 71-year-old grandmother, who was also in the car at the time, were not injured.

Last week Mr Pua told 7 News of his frantic efforts to save his sister’s life after the fight between them.
“It’s just shocking… it shocked everybody, didn’t expect that to happen,” Mr Pua said at the time.

It was reported the siblings were travelling only minutes from their home.

Carmen Pua and her brother Kevin.

It's believed the car was driving up to 60kph before the incident.

Miss Pua ended up about 20m from the car, with critical injuries.

Miss Pua was left with critical injuries, she has since died in hospital.

Mr Pua called triple-zero as people rushed to help at the scene.

He told 7 News he tried to put pressure behind his sister’s head because it was bleeding a lot.

In the same week police launched an investigation after a 54-year-old woman also jumped from a moving car on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea.

It's believed she had been fighting with her partner.

She died from her injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident before Miss Pua's death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

