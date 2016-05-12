A young policewoman in China has been fired after she took provocative photos of herself in her uniform and posted them online.

Policewoman fired after posing for 'vulgar' photos in uniform

The auxiliary officer, who remains unnamed, was ‘dismissed’ after she published the images, which show her pouting while wearing a tiny pair of shorts.

Multiple photos from different angles were taken, most of them including the officer’s identifying badge number.

The Zhenxing Branch of Public Security Bureau of Dandong confirmed on Tuesday that the woman had been sacked for the ‘vulgar photos’.

The woman has since removed the images from her Weibo account, however they continue to circulate online, according to the Daily Mail.

The incident comes three weeks after a Mexican policewoman was sacked from her role for taking a topless selfie with a rifle.

Nidia Garcia was photographed by her patrol partner in the back of a squad car, pouting with her shirt unbuttoned.

She has since revealed that the images, which were leaked without her permission, have ruined her marriage and affected her relationships with her family.

Garcia said she had turned to stripping after being let go from the police force.