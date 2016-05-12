Engineer plummets 12 metres through glass ceiling

A US engineer is to be awarded $7.25 million (AUD$9.8 million) in compensation after he plummeted 12 metres through a glass ceiling at a Philadelphia museum and almost died.

Phani Guthula was an engineer inspecting lighting fixtures at the Philadelphia Rodin Museum on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on November 26, 2012 when he fell.

In the CCTV video, a man can be seen sitting on a nearby bench at the museum looks up to the ceiling, immediately sprints off.

A few seconds later, the engineer plummets through the glass, falls through the air and lands on his back.

People rush to help the man lying in the floor who is seemingly unable to move.

Mr Guthula was hospitalised for more than 45 days, has had more than 15 surgeries and requires intensive life long medical care after he suffered traumatic injuries from head to toe.

The museum was open to visitors at the time of the accident and the whole incident was captured on the museum's security cameras.

The museum had recently completed a $9 million renovation when the engineer - who worked for firm ICF International - was conducting an energy audit of the building.

During the audit, Mr Guthula needed to step onto the glass of the museum's attic to inspect the lights.

Guard railings that were installed to keep people off the glass floor were not in place and there was no signage to warn against a fall hazard.

A female security from AlliedBarton Security Services - the museum's private security company - told him it was safe to put his weight onto the glass.

Mr Guthula stepped onto the ceiling and fell four-storeys to the museum's stone floor when the glass shattered.

AlliedBarton and the Philadelphia Museum of Art were both deemed responsible for not protecting Mr Guthula from harm and agreed to pay him out last Friday before the case was due to begin in Philadelphia Court.

Mr Guthula's attorneys, Larry Bendesky, David Kwass, and David Langsam claim, the accident was preventable if those responsible did their job properly.

"One of the Rodin's most famous sculptures is titled, Gates of Hell," Mr. Bendesky said.

"The chilling picture of Phani Guthula falling nearly to his death could have the same title; his life has been a living hell every day since his fall.

"Mr. Guthula hopes that there are lessons learned by those who are responsible for workplace safety.”

