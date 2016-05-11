News

'Invasion of privacy': Household credit ratings made public online

Mike Duffy 7 News
Yahoo7 /

Civil libertarians have been left outraged by a public database which shows household credit ratings.

It’s information anyone can look up, all that is needed is an address.

Credit rating companies keep track of past financial behaviour to predict a person’s credit worthiness.

Now companies are able to access a credit risk rating that has been applied to every household in Australia.

Georisk aims to measure an individual’s financial risk, by putting consumers in a range from one to ten.

The ratings are publicly available to anyone who wants to search it on a computer.

7 News tried t arrange of addresses, every one offering a score from high risk to low.

Different houses in the same street offered wildly different scores.

Malcolm Turnbull’s household scored medium-risk, a five out of ten.

Bill Shorten’s home scored better, getting a medium-low seven.

The rating aims to show users whether a household is more or less likely to default on a credit product.

The tool uses publicly available information and some specific financial data.

It’s designed to help credit marketers and collection agencies, however as it is public it can be used by anyone.

Not everyone was pleased to know their information was publicly visible online.

Some polled by 7 News felt it was an invasion of privacy.

Stephen Blanks of Civil Liberties NSW said he felt he thought most would consider it an invasion of privacy.

“I think most people are going to feel their privacy is being grossly invaded by public disclosure of this information for anyone who wants to look at it for any purpose whatsoever,” he said.

However the creators have defended the website, saying they weren’t offering anything that was sensitive to the individual.

