Driver's head smashes through windshield and he miraculously escapes unscathed

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A man's head was driven through a car's windshield in a terrifying head-on collision with a three-wheeled car in China.

In a clip, recorded on the vehicle's dash-cam, the three-wheeled vehicle makes a sharp turn before veering onto the opposite side of the road and crashing into the oncoming car.

The three-wheeled vehicle can be seen sharply turning around the corner. Photo: LiveLeak

The red car's entire glass pane shatters and the driver's body is partially hurled through the windshield.

With the help of a seatbelt the driver is flung back into his seat.

It appears a seatbelt is what saved the driver from being completely thrown out of the car. Photo: LiveLeak

The driver miraculously exits the vehicle seemingly unscathed. Photo: LiveLeak

Holding his head, the driver miraculously exits the vehicle appearing to be shaken up, but seemingly unscathed.

The dash cam footage appears to have originated from Miaopai, which is a 10-second video filming application used in China similar to Snapchat.

