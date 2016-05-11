Driver's head smashes through windshield and he miraculously escapes unscathed

A man's head was driven through a car's windshield in a terrifying head-on collision with a three-wheeled car in China.

In a clip, recorded on the vehicle's dash-cam, the three-wheeled vehicle makes a sharp turn before veering onto the opposite side of the road and crashing into the oncoming car.

The red car's entire glass pane shatters and the driver's body is partially hurled through the windshield.

With the help of a seatbelt the driver is flung back into his seat.

Holding his head, the driver miraculously exits the vehicle appearing to be shaken up, but seemingly unscathed.

The dash cam footage appears to have originated from Miaopai, which is a 10-second video filming application used in China similar to Snapchat.

RELATED VIDEOS: