Man hit by train during bizarre 'vigilante chase' over 'stolen car'

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after what appears to be a bizarre case of vigilante justice south of Brisbane.

The 22-year-old was hit by a train in Queensland after being chased onto the tracks by a group of men in a four-wheel drive.

Police believe a group of men spotted an allegedly stolen car at Beenleigh and tried to stop it.

The two cars collided, which according to police led to the man running on foot whilst being chased by the four-wheel drive onto the tracks.

The man who owns the allegedly stolen car, Jason Haim, spoke to Sunrise this morning and reportedly noticed his car was missing when he arrived home and went to look for it.

When Mr Haim did spot the vehicle he claims he got out of the car, confronted the man and said, 'what are you doing mate? You've got my vehicle'.

Mr Haim alleges that's when the man floored it and went through a red light and travelled towards the railway crossing.

He said he followed and couldn't find him but waited as the car was low on petrol.

"He's gone back up the same way that he come from and the vehicle's almost ran out of fuel," Mr Haim said.

"My nephew and my mate were in the vehicle with me. They've got out to try and stop him."

Mr Haim alleges the man has "tried to run over them".

He said the vehicle then ran out of fuel so the alleged car thief has taken off on foot towards the train track and was struck.

Police say the man ran from the car around lowered boom gates to cross the tracks and was hit by a train, which also narrowly missed the 4WD.

The 22-year-old was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

It's unclear if any charges will be laid.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.