News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Man hit by train during bizarre 'vigilante chase' over 'stolen car'

7News /

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after what appears to be a bizarre case of vigilante justice south of Brisbane.

Model railway enthusiast has ashes in his trains
1:14

Model railway enthusiast has ashes in his trains
France bids to keep rail reform on track
1:49

France bids to keep rail reform on track
Women take charge at India's second all-female train station
1:03

Women take charge at India's second all-female train station
Tensions remain high in Idomeni where migrants refuse to budge
1:01

Tensions remain high in Idomeni where migrants refuse to budge
Live ad publicly shames Japanese 'smartphone walkers'
1:30

Live ad publicly shames Japanese 'smartphone walkers'
1021_1800_ADL-Tradie
1:37

Student 'concussed' after alleged assault at train station
0210_0500_nat_uswinter
0:00

America's Arctic blast: heavy snow hits east coast
Woman told to stop transforming track wasteland
0:20

Woman told to stop transforming track wasteland
Train slams into school bus in northern India, killing five and injuring 25
0:37

Train slams into school bus in northern India, killing five and injuring 25
1009_1800_SYD-RailCrash
1:28

Woman’s close call on tracks in Sydney’s west
0717_0700_sun-Train
0:48

Indian kids risk life and limb in reckless train stunt
0903_1800_ADL-CarJacking
0:32

Man suffers knife-wound to neck after car-jacking
 

The 22-year-old was hit by a train in Queensland after being chased onto the tracks by a group of men in a four-wheel drive.

The 22-year-old was hit by a train in Queensland after being chased onto the tracks by a group of men in a four-wheel drive. Photo: 7News

Police believe a group of men spotted an allegedly stolen car at Beenleigh and tried to stop it.

The two cars collided, which according to police led to the man running on foot whilst being chased by the four-wheel drive onto the tracks.

Two cars collided before the man ran off on foot. Photo:7News

The man who owns the allegedly stolen car, Jason Haim, spoke to Sunrise this morning and reportedly noticed his car was missing when he arrived home and went to look for it.

When Mr Haim did spot the vehicle he claims he got out of the car, confronted the man and said, 'what are you doing mate? You've got my vehicle'.

Mr Haim alleges that's when the man floored it and went through a red light and travelled towards the railway crossing.

He said he followed and couldn't find him but waited as the car was low on petrol.

"He's gone back up the same way that he come from and the vehicle's almost ran out of fuel," Mr Haim said.

"My nephew and my mate were in the vehicle with me. They've got out to try and stop him."

Mr Haim alleges the man has "tried to run over them".

He said the vehicle then ran out of fuel so the alleged car thief has taken off on foot towards the train track and was struck.

The man ran from the car around lowered boom gates to cross the tracks and was hit by a train. Photo: 7News

Police say the man ran from the car around lowered boom gates to cross the tracks and was hit by a train, which also narrowly missed the 4WD.

The 22-year-old was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

It's unclear if any charges will be laid.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Back To Top