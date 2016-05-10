One dead after stabbing attack at German train station

One person is dead and three other people were wounded after a screaming man reportedly launched a random stabbing attack at a train station near Munich.

German prosecutors have since said it appears the accused had an 'Islamist motive'.

Police have said the suspect, a 27-year-old German man, was overpowered and arrested at the train station in Grafing, near Munich.

BREAKING: According to witnesses, attacker in #Munich shouted "Allahu Akbar" before seriously injuring 4 pic.twitter.com/ATpF1bPzZY — Benjamin Wareing (@goldennike11) May 10, 2016

A 50-year-old who later died after the attack was from the town of Waserburg.

The attack occurred in Grafing, east of Munich, shortly before 5 a.m Tuesday.

A newspaper delivery worker was stabbed in the back during the assault, a firefighter told local media.

It has been reported witnesses claimed a man was at the scene shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) during the attack.

Reports man attacks #germany passengers on Munich train shouting Allahu Akbar — John O'Donnell (@johnodonnell21) May 10, 2016

Police were checking witness statements and were yet to confirm this claim.

The attack happened on the S-Bahn train.

Police have launched a criminal investigation, the station was cordoned off by officers which has affected the rail network.