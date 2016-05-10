One dead after stabbing attack at German train station

One person is dead and three other people were wounded after a screaming man reportedly launched a random stabbing attack at a train station near Munich.
German prosecutors have since said it appears the accused had an 'Islamist motive'.
Police have said the suspect, a 27-year-old German man, was overpowered and arrested at the train station in Grafing, near Munich.
A 50-year-old who later died after the attack was from the town of Waserburg.
The attack occurred in Grafing, east of Munich, shortly before 5 a.m Tuesday.
A newspaper delivery worker was stabbed in the back during the assault, a firefighter told local media.
It has been reported witnesses claimed a man was at the scene shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) during the attack.
Police were checking witness statements and were yet to confirm this claim.
The attack happened on the S-Bahn train.
Police have launched a criminal investigation, the station was cordoned off by officers which has affected the rail network.