What is the name of the new channel?

The name of the new channel is 7HD, it will be on Ch70 using MPEG4 and will be an HD simulcast channel.



When will I be able to watch ch70?

The simulcast channel will launch on Tuesday 10th May at midday local time.

What will I see on Channel 70?

7HD will be a simulcast according to the following :

• 7HD on Ch70 will be a simulcast of 7 in Melbourne and Adelaide

• 7HD on Ch70 will be a simulcast of 7mate in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Why can’t I see the AFL in HD in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth?

The AFL will remain on 7mate but will be in SD. To watch it in HD, you need to tune to Ch70 and watch it on 7HD



Some AFL matches in Perth are not available in HD – what’s going on?

Correct – some daytime Perth matches are broadcast on Ch7, not 7mate, and are therefore not simulcast on 7HD. Prior to the introduction of 7HD some Perth daytime matches were on 7 and not available in HD so nothing has changed.



Will 7HD be customised for each market?

7HD will simulcast the relevant channel (ie. Either 7 or 7mate) into the metro markets per above and therefore will identical but in HD



What is the difference between MPEG2 and MPEG4?

Seven’s main channels are broadcast using MPEG2 whereas Racing.com (Ch78) and 7flix (Ch76) are MPEG4. MPEG4 is a more efficient format of broadcasting and has the ability to provide better picture quality.



What’s happened to the picture quality on 7mate?

To make room for 7HD it was necessary to convert 7mate from HD back to SD. In Sydney, Brisbane and Perth you can enjoy even better quality HD on Ch70.



How can I tell if my TV is MPEG4 compatible?

A majority of televisions, set top boxes and PVR’s purchased since 2009 including any devices bearing the Freeview logo will have this capability but those bought prior to 2009 may not support HD MPEG4. If you are unsure if your current TV supports HD MPEG4 you will need to refer to your manual or contact the customer care line for your specific TV (Samsung, Sony etc)

TV’s which do not support HD MPEG4 are most likely to demonstrate one of the following behaviours :

• Ch70 appears in the channel list, the picture is black and the sound may or may not be ok

Or

• Ch70 does not appear in the channel list at all



Can I still watch Ch70 if my TV is not HD MPEG4 compatible?

Unfortunately no. Viewers who wish to watch 7HD but who do not have an HD MPEG4 capable TV need to purchase a new TV or set top box which supports HD MPEG4. They should seek sales advice prior to buying but also insist on an in-store demonstration; Seven does not recommend brands or models. Both Harvey Norman and JB Hi Fi have some great deals on TV’s including 50 months interest free.

Alternatively it can be viewed via Mobile Phones and Tablets using the Plus7 application.



My TV is MPEG4 compatible but I can’t find channel 70. Why?

Ch70 should automatically appear in the channel list of most TV’s. If not, a rescan may be required in which case the caller should refer to the manufacturer’s manual or the customer care line for your specific TV (Samsung, Sony etc)

What regional areas can receive 7HD?

7HD is not currently broadcast into any regional areas including Seven Queensland. The one exception is the Gold Coast where it appears at Ch70.



Can I watch Channel 70 through Foxtel?

7HD will appear on Foxtel cable from Wednesday 11th May as channel 207.

Can I get Channel 70 through my Telstra T-Box?

Yes, you should be able to. If you cannot already see Channel 70 in your T-Box menu then you will need to re-tune the channels via the Settings option in your menu. If you’re unsure how to re-tune channels you should refer to your T-Box manual or contact Telstra.



How do I make a complaint about something that I’ve seen on ch70?

Viewer complaints should be treated as they normally are for Seven’s regular channels.

If the viewer has technical questions they would be referred to John Hill or an email sent to John Albiston.

Customer support numbers are listed below:

Hisense 1800 447 367 8.30am – 7.30pm M-F, 9.00am – 5.00pm S-S

LG 1300 542 273 7.00am – 7.00pm 7days

NEC 1300 632 435

Panasonic 132 600 8.30am – 6.00pm M-F

Phillips 1300 886 649

Samsung 1300 362 603 24/7

Sanyo 1300 360 230

Sharp 1300 135 022

Soniq 1300 765 663

Sony 1300 137 669 9.00am – 5.00pm M-F

TCL 1300 738 149 9.00am – 5.30pm 7 days



Current MPEG4 Channels in Australia

SEVEN

70 7HD (HD)

74 TV4ME (SD)

76 7flix (SD)

78 Racing.com (SD)

NINE

90 9HD (HD)

TEN

13 10HD (HD)