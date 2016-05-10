Rozelle shopkeeper was $373,000 in debt before deadly blaze was 'lit'

Sydney shopkeeper Adeel Khan was $373,000 in debt when he allegedly blew up three innocent people in a bungled bid to make a dodgy insurance claim in 2013, a court heard.

During Monday’s trial, the NSW Supreme Court heard Khan would have known people were sleeping above the shop when he set fire to the convenience store using an elaborate system of petrol containers and wicks.

Chris Noble, 27, was one of three people trapped in his apartment when the convenience store exploded in the early hours on September 4, 2014.

From his room, Mr Noble yelled out to his flatmates Todd Fisher and Corey Cameron that he was coming out.

"F***, f***," Mr Noble screamed out to his flatmates while trying to escape.

However, it is believed the explosion blew out windows on both sides of the street, sent walls tumbling and shot debris across the road and jammed Mr Noble's door shut.

With metal bars on his windows, Mr Noble had no way out.

Mr Noble realised he was trapped and sent his mother a text message at 4.08am saying "I love you" moments after the explosion.

His next-door neighbor Bianka O'Brien and her 11-month old baby, Jude, were also killed in the blaze.

Ms O'Brien’s badly burned body was found lying across her baby, whom she was trying to protect from the flames.

In court, Senior crown prosecutor Mark Tedeschi QC said Khan, 44, was in financial trouble and he acted with reckless indifference to human life when he lit the fatal blaze.

"The accused was so intent on meeting his own needs that he (Khan) was prepared to put at serious risk the lives of any other people who happen to be in the vicinity,” Prosecutor Tedeschi said.

At the time of the explosion, Khan allegedly owed $373,000, was behind on his rent and faced having the power cut off.

He had steadily increased the amount for which the shop was insured from about $170,000 to about $225,000 in September 2014, the prosecutor said.

The store's electricity was switched off at 2:47am, an hour before the explosion, the court heard.

It is alleged the shopkeeper planned to light the fire from the inside and making a getaway but the blast was so massive he himself became trapped under a fridge.

When emergency services arrived, "all that you could see of the accused was his hand, one hand, poking up out of the rubble", Mr Tedeschi said.

The trial continues on Tuesday.