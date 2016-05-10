News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Dramatic footage emerges from scene of Cologne sex attacks

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

New footage released of the New Years Eve sex attacks at Cologne has shown thousands of people surrounding the train station as police struggle to control them.

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Roads Between Julia Creek and Cloncurry in Northwest Queensland
0:31

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Roads Between Julia Creek and Cloncurry in Northwest Queensland
Mother of 2 killed by nanny yells that defendant is 'evil'
1:20

Mother of 2 killed by nanny yells that defendant is 'evil'
Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
0:35

Bogged Pair Rescued After Using Distress Signal in Remote Western Australia
Search for mystery couple after proposal caught on camera
0:29

Search for mystery couple after proposal caught on camera
Man rescued after elephant went rogue
1:30

Man rescued after elephant went rogue
Ruined shop still smoking after blast kills four in UK's Leicester
0:45

Ruined shop still smoking after blast kills four in UK's Leicester
Ohio River Reaches Nearly Record-Breaking Levels Along Louisville's Banks
1:03

Ohio River Reaches Nearly Record-Breaking Levels Along Louisville's Banks
0224_1800_vic_school
1:36

Disturbing footage reveals series of violent brawls at Catholic college 
Drone Footage Shows Humpback Whales Off Newfoundland Coast
2:53

Drone Footage Shows Humpback Whales Off Newfoundland Coast
Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
0:32

Police tackle driver allegedly involved in wild Brisbane police chase
Nurse arrested for refusing to draw unconscious man's blood
1:06

Nurse arrested for refusing to draw unconscious man's blood
Cafe owner calls police after seeing ghost
1:01

Cafe owner calls police after seeing ghost
 

One woman can be heard crying out, ‘do not touch me!’ repeatedly, on the night that resulted in more than 1100 official police complaints.

In the dramatic scenes, officers wearing protective helmets and vests attempt to hold back crowds as fireworks are set off on the ground.

Police struggle to control crowds at Cologne railway station. Photo: Westpol

A woman runs past the chaos with a friend shouting, ‘oh my god!’ and one man can be seen kicking a smoking green flare towards police.

On the night of the infamous attacks, women claimed they were surrounded by large crowds of men who groped them and forced their hands under their clothes.

Thugs searched the handbag of one woman while other men kept her distracted by sexually assaulting her.


One victim, a 28-year-old woman, said she was trying to make her way out of the train station with three of her friends where she was attacked by ‘foreign’ men.

“Suddenly I felt a hand on my buttocks, then on my breasts, in the end, I was groped everywhere. It was a nightmare,” she told Breitbart News Network.

A woman screams out "do not touch me!" amid chaos in Cologne. Photo: Westpol

A 26-year-old Algerian man fronted court in Germany over the attacks. Photo: AFP

“Although we shouted and beat them, the guys did not stop. I was desperate and think I was touched around 100 times in the 200 meters.

“Fortunately I wore a jacket and trousers. A skirt would probably have been torn away from me,” she said.

Many of the victims described the men as ‘North African’ or ‘Middle Eastern’ in appearance.

Of the 1170 complaints, more than 490 were related to a sexual offence, ranging from harassment to rape.

On Friday the first suspect appeared in court in Germany over the attacks but the sexual assault charges against him were dismissed.

Cologne District Court rules that there was no evidence that the 26-year-old Algerian man had been involved in the attacks.

Cologne Police have made five arrests in relation to the New Year's Eve assaults. Picture: Reuters.

The man was in possession of a woman’s phone, but he said he had purchased it from a friend.

The victim attended the hearing also, and said she did not recognise the suspect.

The man was instead sentenced to six months probation for receiving stolen goods, according to AAP.

Back To Top