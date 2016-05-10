Dramatic footage emerges from scene of Cologne sex attacks

New footage released of the New Years Eve sex attacks at Cologne has shown thousands of people surrounding the train station as police struggle to control them.

One woman can be heard crying out, ‘do not touch me!’ repeatedly, on the night that resulted in more than 1100 official police complaints.

In the dramatic scenes, officers wearing protective helmets and vests attempt to hold back crowds as fireworks are set off on the ground.

A woman runs past the chaos with a friend shouting, ‘oh my god!’ and one man can be seen kicking a smoking green flare towards police.

On the night of the infamous attacks, women claimed they were surrounded by large crowds of men who groped them and forced their hands under their clothes.

Thugs searched the handbag of one woman while other men kept her distracted by sexually assaulting her.

One victim, a 28-year-old woman, said she was trying to make her way out of the train station with three of her friends where she was attacked by ‘foreign’ men.

“Suddenly I felt a hand on my buttocks, then on my breasts, in the end, I was groped everywhere. It was a nightmare,” she told Breitbart News Network.

“Although we shouted and beat them, the guys did not stop. I was desperate and think I was touched around 100 times in the 200 meters.

“Fortunately I wore a jacket and trousers. A skirt would probably have been torn away from me,” she said.

Many of the victims described the men as ‘North African’ or ‘Middle Eastern’ in appearance.

Of the 1170 complaints, more than 490 were related to a sexual offence, ranging from harassment to rape.

On Friday the first suspect appeared in court in Germany over the attacks but the sexual assault charges against him were dismissed.

Cologne District Court rules that there was no evidence that the 26-year-old Algerian man had been involved in the attacks.

The man was in possession of a woman’s phone, but he said he had purchased it from a friend.

The victim attended the hearing also, and said she did not recognise the suspect.

The man was instead sentenced to six months probation for receiving stolen goods, according to AAP.