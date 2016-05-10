Trump demands journalist 'congratulate him' during live interview

A frustrated Donald Trump has demanded a CNN journalist congratulate him live on air during a television interview that got off to a touchy start.

Chris Cuomo skipped the small talk and confronted Donald Trump for labelling Hillary Clinton a “nasty, mean enabler” of Bill Clinton’s infidelity over the weekend, but the Republican nominee was in no mood to discuss those comments with anchor on Monday.

“Well, this is a nice way to start off the interview,” Trump said via telephone when asked by “New Day” host Chris Cuomo about his recent attack on the Secretary of State.

“First of all, you should congratulate me for having won the race.

"I thought at least there would be a small congratulations, but I’m not surprised with CNN, because that’s the way they treat Trump.

"They call it the Clinton [News] Network and I believe that," Trump said.

“Wait, hold on. Mr Trump, I did congratulate you the last time we spoke,” Cuomo reminded Trump. “I said, ‘Congratulations on winning the big race.’”

“Thank you very much,” Trump replied sarcastically. “So warm and heartfelt.”

At a rally in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday, the former “Celebrity Apprentice” star assailed Hillary Clinton for “enabling” her husband’s infidelity.

“She’s been the total enabler. She would go after these women and destroy their lives,” Trump said.

“She was an unbelievably nasty, mean enabler, and what she did to a lot of those women is disgraceful.”

“Nobody respects women more than me,” Trump continued. “Have you ever read what Hillary Clinton did to the women that Bill Clinton had affairs with? And they’re going after me with women?”

On “New Day,” Trump eventually addressed Cuomo’s initial question about his “enabler” line.

“It was only retribution,” Trump said.

“She is playing the woman’s card to the hilt. I mean, I watched [her] over the weekend, and everything’s about ‘woman’ and ‘Donald Trump raised his voice.’

"And it’s all nonsense. And you know what? Women understand it better than anybody. And watch how well I do with women when it counts, when the election comes.

Cuomo again pressed Trump about his references to Bill Clinton’s sexual past to attack Hillary.

“He was the worst abuser of women as a politician in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“He was impeached! He was impeached! And then he lied about it. He said nothing happened with Monica Lewinsky. And then he said, ‘Uh, sorry folks, it actually did happen'.

“Nobody respects women more than Donald Trump,” Trump continued.

“And I will be better for women by a big factor than Hillary Clinton — who, frankly, I don’t even think will be good to women.”

The campaign continues.