News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off in spectacular style
Thousands turn up to celebrate Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

‘Sydney's worst driver’ avoids jail but ordered off road for 78 years

Leonie Ryan
Yahoo7 /

A man who has been labelled ‘Sydney's worst driver’ has avoided jail time - again.

1006_0500_nat_mccormack
0:24

Ben McCormack returns to court
0116_1800_per_bankrobber
0:42

Notorious bank robber won’t spend extra time in jail
1213_1800_sa_truck
1:22

Pillar found guilty over fatal Swanport Bridge crash
1116_1800_syd_nursinghome
0:27

Nursing home killer to die behind bars
0310_1800_syd_planecrash
0:59

Plane crashes southwest of Sydney
Castile family reacts to not guilty verdict
8:45

Castile family reacts to not guilty verdict
0904_1600_nat_paulini
1:22

Paulini pleads guilty to attempted bribe

YouTube Confessor Matthew Cordle Pleads Guilty
James Comey tweets out Bible verse following Flynn’s guil...
1:31

James Comey tweets out Bible verse following Flynn’s guil...
South Carolina man pleads guilty to 7 killings
0:24

South Carolina man pleads guilty to 7 killings
0617_1800_nsw_kiesha
1:54

Abrahams' trial stops before it even starts
South Carolina man pleads guilty to 7 killings
0:24

South Carolina man pleads guilty to 7 killings
 

Nathaniel Barker, 78, was given a three-month suspended sentence on Monday after pleading guilty to repeatedly driving while disqualified.

His licence was also cancelled for a further two years, meaning he will not be eligible to renew it until the year 2094.

Mr Barker says he can't understand how he has been disqualified when he has "made no mistakes on the road". Photo: 7 News

Mr Barker left court accepting of his fate, saying it was “fair” but he appeared unremorseful.

"How can a person who's made no mistakes on the road, no drinking, no accidents, no drug-affected - I haven't hit-and-run or killed anybody, ended up in your swimming pool or your house - get disqualified," he said.

'Sydney's worst driver' takes a nap on the couch instead of attending court

He has been disqualified for what police describe as being a ‘habitual offender’.

A reporter filmed Mr Barker driving his ute. Photo: 7 News/Daily Telegraph

The serial driving pest was caught behind the wheel of his ute at Waterloo in September, when he told police that he was helping a friend to park the vehicle on the street.

"He merely reversed the vehicle, assisting a friend of his, she then got in the vehicle," Mr Barker’s lawyer Omar Juweinat said.

Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson noted his bad driving record, telling him “You can not drive a vehicle anymore, full stop”.


“You've lost the right… You must stop driving. If you don't, it's jail,” she said.

The judge said she would usually call for corrective services to take an offender to the cells but, given the low seriousness of his offence, she was instead handing him a three-month suspended sentence and suspended him from driving for another two years

He will have to live to 155 to get his licence back.

Back To Top