Dash cam shows moment driver fell asleep behind the wheel

A driver who fell asleep behind the wheel was ironically listening to Chris Brown’s ‘Don’t Wake Me Up’ as his car drifted across three highway lanes and slammed into a tree.

The video was taken in the early hours of the morning at about 4:45am as the driver was travelling along the Great Northern Highway near Herne Hill at a speed of 75kph.

As the motorist nods off, the vehicle slowly loses control, drifting across three empty lanes before bouncing over the curb on the wrong side of the road.

The car smacks into several trees, deploying the airbag and causing the camera to fall from the dash.

The driver shared the video on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page on Saturday to highlight the dangers of driving while fatigued.

Overnight, the clip had been viewed more than 185,000 times, leaving social media users split over the crash.

“If you decided to drive whilst fatigued you should be charged and you should know not to drive, we don't make excuses for people that drive drunk as they knew they were drunk and know not to drive,” one man wrote.

Others congratulated the man for posting such a confronting video.

“Well done to be brave enough to post this video showing your stuff up, a real wake up call for you and everyone who watches this,” a user said.

“Glad that they had the courage to submit this video and open themselves to abide from keyboard warriors. Super glad that this was a warning and not another statistic,” another commented.

A photo of the damage showed the front of the car and the bonnet crumpled by the collision.

Miraculously, the driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

Fatigue is one of the leading factors contributing to road crashes in Australia contributes to 20-30 per cent of all deaths on the road.

News break – May 8