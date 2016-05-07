News

Pike County residents say murdered family of eight were victims of 'hillbilly justice'

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News

Ohio authorities are remaining tight-lipped on any possible suspects behind the murders of eight family members in Pike County, but residents have said the killings come down to "hillbilly justice".

The bodies of Hannah Gilley, 20; Christopher Rhoden Sr, 40; Christopher Rhoden Jr, 16; Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20; Dana Rhoden, 37; Gary Rhoden, 38; Hanna Rhoden, 19; and Kenneth Rhoden, 44 were found on the morning of April 22.

Lt Michael Preston, of the Ross County Sheriff's Department speaks to the media on Union Hill Road, approaching one of the crime scenes. Photo: AP

Three children under the age of three were spared, along with two pitbull guard dogs.

All of the victims had been shot while asleep in their beds and some of the victims were shot up to nine times.

Frankie Rhoden and Hannah Hazel Gilley, who were were recently engaged. Photo: Facebook

Hazel was killed but her two children were spared by the murderers. Photo: Supplied

Marijuana crops were discovered at three out of four of the murder scenes, leading some to believe the murders could be linked to Mexican drug cartels.

Kingpin El Chapo reportedly has one arm, known as the Sinaloa Cartel, in the area.


One local woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told local US news outlet WHIO that she knew the Rhoden family and wasn’t surprised that marijuana crops were found at the murder locations.

“There’s little jobs down there,” she said.

“Everybody has to survive some way. This is how they survive.”

She believed the deaths were a form of "hillybilly justice", where citizens take the law into their own hands instead of involving police.

She said she doubted a drug cartel was behind the chilling crimes, contrary to the popular rumours, and thought the killer was known to the Rhoden family.

“There’s a lot of drugs that are relevant in the hills right now, and with meth and heroin being two of the main ones, I don’t think this is over pot,” she said.

Many agree with the theory that the Rhodens were familiar with their killer, including Leonard Manley, father to Dana and grandfather to Hanna and Christopher Rhoden.

Christopher Rhoden Jr, 16, was murdered alongside his father. Photo: Supplied

Grandmother-to-be Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and her son Chris. Photo: Facebook

“Whoever done it knows the family,” Manley told local reporters.

“There were two dogs there (at Kenneth’s house) that would eat you up,” he said.

“But I ain’t gunna say no more.”

Kenneth Rhoden was the last family member to be killed.

He lived in a trailer around five kilometres from the other victims and had two pitbulls guarding his property.

According to cousin Donald ‘Donny’ Stone, the trained guard dogs showed no sign of aggression towards the intruder.

Donny told reporters he found Kenneth’s body in his bed with $1000 in cash thrown at his feet.

Police tape is deployed across from the Union Hill Road exit off Route 32 at a crime scene perimeter. Photo: AP

Media and emergency personnel stand at the perimeter of a crime scene as investigation vehicles drive up Union Hill Road. Photo: AP

A new CCTV system installed in Kenneth’s trailer had also been removed, presumably by the killer.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine in a press conference last week said the killings were premeditated.

“This is a pre-planned execution of eight individuals. It was a sophisticated operation and those who carried it out were trying to do everything they could do to hinder the investigation and their prosecution.

“We don’t know if it was one or two (shooters). We have received over 100 tips, we have conducted over 50 to 60 interviews.

“Over 100 personnel were involved in this investigation. Five search warrants have been executed, four crime scenes have been worked,” DeWine said.

Eight family members were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head at four properties in rural southern Ohio. Photo: WCMH

Funerals have been held for all eight victims

Police have secured an additional 61 pieces of evidence in the case alongside 18 ‘high-priority’ items already submitted, WHIO reported.

DeWine said multiple murders make for a complicated case.

“Investigations like this can take a while,” he said.

Funerals have been held for all eight victims.

