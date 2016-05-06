Two Auckland woman have come up with a brilliant business idea to help those who can't face the dreaded clean-up after a big party.

If you're hungover and don't want to clean-up these women have the solution

Flatmates Catherine Ashurst and Rebecca Foley set-up a Facebook page for the start-up, Morning-After Maids, on Sunday and it is already a hit.

Ashurst, a consultant, and Foley, a chartered accountant, offer a service where they will come to your house to clean up any mess created from a big party, and they'll even cook you breakfast to cure your hangover and pick up Panadol to ease your pounding headache.

The women say they have "based the menu with hungover bodies in mind" and have asked their customers to give them feedback.

They will also take a drinks order whether it be Powerade or coffee that you're craving.

"If they need some Panadol anything like that, one of us will go to the supermarket go and get everything, while the other starts cleaning. And then we come back, clean, and then cook everyone breakfast," Ms Ashurst told Checkpoint.

They will even clean-up vomit stains - although that costs extra.

Ms Ashurst revealed to NZME how the came up with the idea.

"My flatmate was actually hungover and lying in bed one morning ... and we were just chatting and it came up in conversation.

"I am quite a clean freak and she said 'imagine if we didn't have you around we would have to do all this cleaning', and I said well we can do that for other people and then we laughed about it."

A few days later the women looked into whether the idea was feasible.

The pair took the plunge on Sunday, creating a Facebook page for the business, which now has more than 600 likes.

"Everyone has said ... you have seen a need and you are filling it. Everyone is like 'where have you been all my life'."

Party throwers must make a booking at least 24 hours before they want the service and a deposit is required.

But if you wake up and find you need their help and haven't made a booking there is a $50 'emergency fee'.

Cleaning is $30 per hour for two cleaners, plus there is an extra charge for mileage and any other special requests.

