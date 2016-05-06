News

Heartbreak behind AFL star's post about birth of newborn twins
Melbourne pub announces $4.50 'pee fee' to use bathroom

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A Melbourne hotel has been slammed as the 'worst' in the area after posting a sign announcing a 'pee fee' of $4.50 for use of their toilet.

Fitzroy pub's The Stone Hotel has told patrons they are able to use their facilities for free, but anyone who is not a paying customer will be charged.

The Stone Hotel told patrons they were able to use their facilities for free but anyone who wasn't a paying customer, would be charged. Photo: Facebook

The Stone Hotel's sign to stop people off the streets using their bathroom. Photo: Twitter/David Swan

“We’ve got a tram stop right out front of the door. Our toilets started turning into true public toilets," the pub’s manager Tom Tschui told Newscorp.

Mr Tschui claims 50 to 60 people have been coming in to the pub from the street each day to use their bathroom without asking, and leaving an appalling mess behind, some even graffiti the walls and breaking toilet seats.

He claims the pub's bathroom situation was "getting out of control" and paying customers were complaining.

Do you think the pub charging $4.50 to use the loo is justified?

The pub's manager claims 50-60 people a day were coming in off the street to use their bathroom without asking. Photo: Facebook


Mr Tschui had to double his order in toilet paper to 40 rolls a week.

The manager said his "pee fee" hasn't stopped the flow of customers and unwanted traffic stopped almost immediately.

But Twitter users disagree and say The Stone Hotel is the “worst” in the area, prompting one cheeky user to ask if customers were given have a cheaper bill for not using the bathroom.

Yahoo7 have contacted The Stone hotel for further comment and is awaiting reply.

